Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,964 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 230.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,951,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Kenvue by 92.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 29.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

