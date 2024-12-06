Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KROS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Shares of KROS opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

