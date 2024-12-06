Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) is Vision One Management Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

Vision One Management Partners LP lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,049 shares during the period. Kohl’s comprises approximately 1.8% of Vision One Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vision One Management Partners LP owned 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 117.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

