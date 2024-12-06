Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 7,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 47,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.