Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.7 %

KFY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.56. 569,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

