Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10,279.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,330 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $33,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 581,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

