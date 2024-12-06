Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 53,664 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,664 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 1.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $166,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $222.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $249.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.03 and a 200-day moving average of $233.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

