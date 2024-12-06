Kroger’s (KR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KR. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57. Kroger has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,715.40. This trade represents a 32.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 38.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Kroger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

