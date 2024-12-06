Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €20.90 ($22.23) and last traded at €20.75 ($22.07). Approximately 14,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 500,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.70 ($22.02).

Lagardere Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.73.

Lagardere Company Profile

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

