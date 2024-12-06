Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 6,583 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Leatt Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter. Leatt had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

