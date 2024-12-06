Lemonade (LMND) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/22/2024 – Lemonade had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2024 – Lemonade had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2024 – Lemonade had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/20/2024 – Lemonade was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.
- 11/15/2024 – Lemonade had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Lemonade was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.
- 11/1/2024 – Lemonade had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2024 – Lemonade had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Lemonade Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LMND traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,172. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $14,181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 17.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 321,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 48,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 93.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $5,198,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.
