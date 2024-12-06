Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.43. Bank of America now has a $12.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.10. Liberty Global shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 1,371,962 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

