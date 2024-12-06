Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.43. Bank of America now has a $12.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.10. Liberty Global shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 1,371,962 shares trading hands.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBTYA
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.