Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Holdings Trimmed by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,167,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 221,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This trade represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,701 over the last three months.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Liberty Live Group Profile

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $72.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $73.89.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

