Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF)'s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Lithium Royalty Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

About Lithium Royalty

Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company in Australia, Canada, South America, and the United States. Its royalty portfolio consists of 35 royalties, including 3 properties in production, 3 properties in construction, and 29 properties in development or exploration. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

