Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 83,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 209,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
