Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 83,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 209,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Stock Down 1.8 %

About Lucara Diamond

The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.

(Get Free Report)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.