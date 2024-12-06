Lucid Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 104,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 62,090 call options.

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. 97,668,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,618,621. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -102.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Latko Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

