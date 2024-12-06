Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Friday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.26.

Shares of LULU traded up $58.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.97. 2,634,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,633. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.81. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

