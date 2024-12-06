Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $380.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $344.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

