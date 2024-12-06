Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $344.81, but opened at $377.00. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $402.97, with a volume of 2,634,281 shares traded.

The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 16.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.81.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.