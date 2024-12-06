Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,290,561.58. This trade represents a 76.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.99.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 28.88%. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Siebert Williams Shank cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

