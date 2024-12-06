Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. 131,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 132,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 71.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 268.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 84,359 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maiden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Maiden by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Maiden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maiden by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

