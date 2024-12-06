Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,725 Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Stock

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,725 shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of GLU stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.44.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
