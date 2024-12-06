Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,725 Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Stock

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,725 shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLU stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLU. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 63.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $326,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

