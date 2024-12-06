MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $262.79, but opened at $246.80. MarketAxess shares last traded at $244.97, with a volume of 169,276 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

MarketAxess Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.32 and its 200-day moving average is $240.74. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $5,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 592,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,883,880.75. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

