Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.04.

MRVL opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,906,203.50. This represents a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 20.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 653.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,269 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 581.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $120,116,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

