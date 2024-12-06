Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Lifted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 467,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after buying an additional 103,310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Masco by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 99,084 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

