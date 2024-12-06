Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Voyager Global Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Voyager Global Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 5.1% of Voyager Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Voyager Global Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $118,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.16.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $524.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.14 and its 200 day moving average is $478.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $407.15 and a twelve month high of $535.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

