Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.70. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 417,080 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MREO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mereo BioPharma Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 28,611 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $127,891.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,282.49. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $44,610.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,831.29. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $236,602. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth $15,845,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,307,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,350 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 1,022,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

