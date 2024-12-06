Meta Platforms, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the social networking company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Meta Platforms has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meta Platforms to earn $25.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $608.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $317.04 and a fifty-two week high of $619.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $577.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total value of $21,838,890.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.57, for a total value of $214,995.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,863,715.45. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,160 shares of company stock worth $81,611,223 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

