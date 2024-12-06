Michael I. Mccabe Sells 4,000 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 686,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,108,653. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

StepStone Group Stock Down 1.1 %

StepStone Group stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 190.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 442.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

