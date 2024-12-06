MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 50,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 64,465 shares.The stock last traded at $15.40 and had previously closed at $14.80.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
