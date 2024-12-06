MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 54,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 43,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MIND Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MIND Technology

MIND Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of -129.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIND Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.79% of MIND Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.