Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.