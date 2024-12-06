Mizuho Begins Coverage on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAH. Barclays increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Shares of CAH opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $126.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

