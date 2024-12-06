Mizuho Downgrades Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Hold

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $7.22.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 51,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $153,706.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,231.76. This represents a 15.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento bought 13,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $429,655 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,302,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 157,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 44,004 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

