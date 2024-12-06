MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Increased by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 705.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,599,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,928.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 74,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.42. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.79.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

