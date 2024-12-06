Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 122,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 242,640 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 135,967 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,350,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

