Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne L. Helen Sells 2,000 Shares

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $270,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,453 shares in the company, valued at $332,332.44. This represents a 44.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

MHK opened at $131.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.79 and a one year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

