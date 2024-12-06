Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.96, but opened at $63.84. Molson Coors Beverage shares last traded at $62.75, with a volume of 269,360 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $3,153,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 50,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

