Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

