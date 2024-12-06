Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.13 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 644135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

