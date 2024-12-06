MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $340.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $344.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB opened at $334.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.82 and a 200-day moving average of $270.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

