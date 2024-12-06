Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.17. 335,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 775,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $577.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 89,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $869,303.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,007,948 shares in the company, valued at $19,396,777.68. The trade was a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,773,722 shares of company stock worth $11,573,438. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

