Morse Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 74.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth $518,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 51.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 71.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

In other Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner purchased 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,427.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,427.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

