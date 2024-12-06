Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $27.96. 22,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 19,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34.

About Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

