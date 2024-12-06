Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 163.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,084,154 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $2,835,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,268.75. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

