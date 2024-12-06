National Bank Financial Predicts BNS Q1 Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNS. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:BNS opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $57.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 260.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,480,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,580 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5,380.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,972,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,760 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $120,463,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,757,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,990,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,604 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.7535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.45%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

