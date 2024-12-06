National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$142.00 by Analysts at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NA. CIBC boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$136.10.

NA stock opened at C$135.18 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$93.31 and a twelve month high of C$141.15. The company has a market cap of C$46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$132.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

