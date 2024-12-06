National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.56, but opened at $45.76. National Beverage shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 112,140 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.83.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Beverage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 45.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 21.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3,226.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

