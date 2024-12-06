nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.5 million-$141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.8 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.730 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Shares of NCNO opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.07, a P/E/G ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. nCino has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $48,869,090.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,656,746 shares in the company, valued at $527,935,990.92. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,874,337.47. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

