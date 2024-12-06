nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.5-141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.80 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.75-0.76 EPS.

nCino Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -138.07, a P/E/G ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $67,160,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,513,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,243,161.54. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,043,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Further Reading

